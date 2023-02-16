MSU athletics resume ‘both at home and on the road’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University athletics determined after consulting with student-athletes and staff that athletic competitions will resume this weekend.

“The safety and physical and mental well-being of our students and staff is the primary focus of Michigan State athletics,” said MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller.

In consultation with mental health professionals and in conversations with our student-athletes it became apparent that a return to practice and competition is a crucial part of their recovery.

Student-athletes were given an active voice in the decision to return to competition, as well as the autonomy to make their own individual choices about participation.

“The opportunity to represent our entire community has never felt greater. I also recognize that everyone grieves in their own unique manner, and there are some who aren’t ready to return to athletic events. Those feelings are incredibly valid, and as Coach Izzo so eloquently stated last night, I hope that we will all focus on taking care of one another” said MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller.

