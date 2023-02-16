Michigan faith leaders call for legislative action to curb mass shootings

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Clergy and leaders from across Michigan are joining the country in mourning the lives lost in the mass shooting that took place at Michigan State University on Monday.

“We at Michigan Faith in Action are no strangers to the Michigan State University community,” said Hayes.

Eileen Hayes, executive director of Michigan Faith in Action, reflected on the organization’s close partnership with the MSU community while calling for legislative change to prevent gun violence.

Hayes said that this tragedy is the latest in a long list of mass shootings and needs more than just ‘hearts and minds.’ She said it needs real gun violence prevention legislation that legislators just down the road from MSU can and have the ability to pass.

“As a faith-led organization, thoughts and prayers go out to the students, families, and community of MSU,” said Hayes. “Through prayer we are guided into action, and through action we can make change.”

“With multiple MSU alumni helping lead our charge, this mass shooting is personal. Memories of nights spent on campus, at the Union, and the safety they once felt still resonate within their hearts. However, it is no longer enough that students ‘feel’ safe, they need to be safe. "

