Journalism student at MSU reports on their own campus shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sophia Miller, a junior at Michigan State University, went to journalism class on Monday, as per usual.

After class she went with a friend to work on homework assignments, filming stand-ups at Starbucks on Grand River Avenue. She was directly across from Berkey Hall when a gunman entered the building. She heard the gunshots from across the street.

“After we were done, we walked out and heard two gunshots and we looked at each other kind of in disbelief,” Miller recalled. “Was that real? Were those actual gunshots? We didn’t know if it was a car or something. It sounded so close to us, so we really didn’t know what to do or say.”

Miller’s instinct was to get to safety as quickly as possible and to check on her friends. After there was no longer a threat, Miller came back to campus to report on the aftermath. She interviewed her neighbor Bryce Kallen to ask how he feels about going back to campus.

“Me personally, I feel relatively safe,” Kallen said. “But to say relatively safe is almost silly.”

This is the second school shooting Miller has had to deal with and the healing process is just beginning for many students at MSU.

“I grew up in Oxford, so for that to be compromised with the shooting last year was one thing and that was very upsetting,” Miller recalled. “It took a long time. We are all still healing from that and now it’s our second home to another one.”

The shooting has left Miller feeling unsafe on campus, even in her own classrooms. However, it has also fueled her drive to tell stories as a journalist. Throughout the week, she will be reporting on the aftermath of the shooting.

