Healing Opportunities for Those Affected by MSU Tragedy

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As our community continues to heal from the tragedy that occurred at Michigan State University on Monday night, Studio 10 has compiled a list of resources and businesses that are offering their support and showing how you can also be #SpartanStrong. This list will continue to be updated as we learn more opportunities and resources that are available to the community.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.