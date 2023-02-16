First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The storm system that brought rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow to the area Thursday has now moved off to the east. Today behind the storm we should see a mix of clouds and sun. It will be breezy and colder today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Tonight the wind will diminish and temperatures tumble to the upper teens under mostly clear skies.

The weekend is looking pretty good with mostly sunny skies Saturday and high temperatures near 40º. Sunday and Monday will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures Sunday top out in the mid 40s. Monday will be a cooler day with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

The middle of next week we potentially will see several rounds of snow, sleet and rain across the area. Stay alert to updated forecasts through the weekend.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 17, 2023

Average High: 34º Average Low 19º

Lansing Record High: 56° 1880

Lansing Record Low: -27° 1875

Jackson Record High: 59º 1911

Jackson Record Low: -17º 1973

