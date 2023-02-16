First Alert Weather Day

Feb. 15, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. A storm system south of Michigan is expected to bring a Wintry mix of snow, sleet and some rain to the area today into tonight. The morning commute should be dry. Mid-morning is when a mix of snow/sleet and rain will start to move into the area. Temperatures will slowly fall today from the low 30s this morning to the upper 20s by late afternoon. This afternoon the scattered precipitation over the area teamed with temperatures below freezing will start to cause slippery spots to develop on untreated roadways. Tonight we should transition to all snow. Snow & sleet accumulations by Friday morning should be less than an inch along and south of I-94. Close to I-96, including Lansing, plan on around an inch of snow and sleet Friday morning. North of M-21 heavier snowfall totals are expected.

