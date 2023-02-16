FBI joins MSU police to investigate deadly campus shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI and MSU Police have teamed up to investigate Monday night’s shooting on the Michigan State University campus.

Chief of Police Marlon Lynch said the FBI has helped assist in the crime scene investigation by interviewing witnesses.

“Whatever the chief and his folks need we are here to do. We bring people, we bring capabilities and we were here from the time it began,” said FBI special agent Jim Tarasca.

“Whereas we have limited resources, theirs are scalable, and part of what they do and hold as a law enforcement is to be supportive,” said Lynch.

While the investigation is still ongoing Lynch said the campus’s security systems are a vital part of the investigation.

“Any time that we can assess and improve we do a part of what has been done over the past year is the implementation of centralized security systems,” said Lynch.

MSU’s security systems are all over campus. They helped identify the suspect and send an image out to the public.

“We received a call from someone that responded within a very short time after the picture had been released stating that there was someone in the area that matched the description,” said Lynch.

After that image was released, a tip was called in by a community member and police were able to locate the suspect, who reportedly killed himself. While we do know he had notes that contained threats to the local community, the details of the interaction are still under investigation.

The FBI is asking for people to submit any photo or video evidence from the night of the shooting. To send a tip, visit the FBI website or call the hotline at 1-800-225-5324.

