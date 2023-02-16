FBI joins MSU police to investigate deadly campus shooting

The FBI and MSU police have formed a partnership
The FBI is asking for people to submit any photo or video evidence from the night of the shooting.
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI and MSU Police have teamed up to investigate Monday night’s shooting on the Michigan State University campus.

Related: Timeline of events in Michigan State University shooting

Chief of Police Marlon Lynch said the FBI has helped assist in the crime scene investigation by interviewing witnesses.

“Whatever the chief and his folks need we are here to do. We bring people, we bring capabilities and we were here from the time it began,” said FBI special agent Jim Tarasca.

“Whereas we have limited resources, theirs are scalable, and part of what they do and hold as a law enforcement is to be supportive,” said Lynch.

While the investigation is still ongoing Lynch said the campus’s security systems are a vital part of the investigation.

“Any time that we can assess and improve we do a part of what has been done over the past year is the implementation of centralized security systems,” said Lynch.

MSU’s security systems are all over campus. They helped identify the suspect and send an image out to the public.

“We received a call from someone that responded within a very short time after the picture had been released stating that there was someone in the area that matched the description,” said Lynch.

After that image was released, a tip was called in by a community member and police were able to locate the suspect, who reportedly killed himself. While we do know he had notes that contained threats to the local community, the details of the interaction are still under investigation.

Check your cameras: Police, FBI seeks video evidence in MSU shooting suspect’s route

The FBI is asking for people to submit any photo or video evidence from the night of the shooting. To send a tip, visit the FBI website or call the hotline at 1-800-225-5324.

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in fatal Michigan State University shooting found dead
Anthony Dwayne McRae
Police identify suspected gunman involved in fatal MSU shooting
Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner, and Brian Fraser
3 students killed in MSU shooting identified
Anthony Dwayne McRae 2019 arrest
Prosecutor releases criminal history on suspected MSU shooter
East Lansing, Webberville, Haslett, Lansing schools and more closed Tuesday

Latest News

FBI joins MSU police to investigate deadly campus shooting
FBI joins MSU police to investigate deadly campus shooting
Midday Newscast: Police search for motive after gunman kills 3 at Michigan State
Journalism student at MSU reports on their own campus shooting
Michigan State University holds vigil for shooting victims, first responders
Michigan State University holds vigil for shooting victims, first responders
Midday Newscast: Police search for motive after gunman kills 3 at Michigan State
Journalism student at MSU reports on their own campus shooting