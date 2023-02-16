Chick-fil-A opens ‘break room’ in NYC for delivery workers

Chick-fil-A opened a break room for delivery workers in New York City.
Chick-fil-A opened a break room for delivery workers in New York City.(Chick-fil-A)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A has created a resting spot for delivery workers in New York City.

The fast food chain has built a break room for people who make deliveries for apps like Doordash, Uber Eats or Grubhub.

The upper east side storefront will be open for a few months.

The “Brake” Room features places to sit and rest, coffee and tea, restrooms, and outlets to charge mobile devices. It even has an indoor bike dock.

Delivery workers will have access to it from Feb. 16 through April 13.

The space will be available from Monday through Saturday, but will be closed on Sundays, just like Chick-fil-A.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
Investigating incident in Dimondale area
Police investigate incident on Cherry St. in Dimondale, police confirm 2 people dead
Michigan Medicaid users may lose coverage, officials offer insurance options
Photos from the scene show several damaged train cars.
Train with hazardous materials derails in Michigan
'The Rock' at MSU Campus
Another message appears on ‘The Rock’ at Michigan State University

Latest News

FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Sen. John Fetterman checks into hospital for depression
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
CNN’s Don Lemon regrets saying Nikki Haley past her ‘prime’
Michigan State Police
2 men arrested - Windsor Township shelter-in-place order lifted
FILE - Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team,...
Tim McCarver, big league catcher and broadcaster, dies at 81
Tom Izzo leads his Spartans in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
WATCH LIVE: MSU men’s basketball press conference