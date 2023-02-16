Bruce Willis’ aphasia diagnosis has progressed, his family says

Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Bruce Willis’ diagnosis of aphasia has progressed to frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD, his family announced Thursday.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” his family said in a statement.

There are no treatments for the disease.

The actor’s family first announced that he was diagnosed with aphasia in spring 2022.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
Michigan Medicaid users may lose coverage, officials offer insurance options
Investigating incident in Dimondale area
Police investigate incident on Cherry St. in Dimondale, police confirm 2 people dead
'The Rock' at MSU Campus
Another message appears on ‘The Rock’ at Michigan State University
Anthony Dwayne McRae 2019 arrest
Prosecutor releases criminal history on suspected MSU shooter

Latest News

FILE - Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court won’t hear arguments Title 42 case as planned
As credit card debt increases, tips to tackle your expenses
As credit card debt increases, tips to tackle your expenses
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Sen. John Fetterman checks into hospital for depression
As credit card debt increases, tips to tackle your expenses
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied