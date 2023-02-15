Update on MSU Athletics Events

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following University guidance regarding campus activities in the wake of Monday’s tragic shootings at Michigan State University, all three Spartan athletic events scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15 have been postponed, including:

Men’s Tennis vs. Drake

Women’s Basketball at Purdue

Men’s Basketball vs. Minnesota

Additionally, MSU’s women’s gymnastics meet at Illinois scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17 has also been postponed. Any information regarding rescheduling would be announced at a later date. Although no additional postponements have been announced at this time, this is a fluid situation and information is subject to change.

STATEMENT FROM MSU VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS ALAN HALLER: ”We are all devastated following the tragic events of Monday night. First and foremost, our heart breaks for the families and loved ones of the students who were taken from us much too soon. And our prayers are with those still fighting for their lives in the hospital.”The focus for the athletic department today has been the mental health and wellness of our student-athletes and staff. All across campus, different units are doing the same to make sure everyone is getting the resources they need. Please reach out if you’re in need of assistance and look for ways to support and help your fellow Spartan. I’ve been reminded today that everyone will process trauma in a different manner.”To everyone who has reached out in support of our community, I offer my sincere gratitude. The outpouring of support from across the Big Ten Conference and the country has been overwhelming. It’s clear that although we may compete on the court, we are truly united by our shared humanity.”At some point in the days ahead, we will return to the field of competition. For some, the games will provide a momentary escape from our shattered reality, but we must never lose sight that life has been irrevocably altered for us all. Our commitment to look after one another has never been more necessary.”

