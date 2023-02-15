Update on MSU Athletics Events

Feb. 15 competitions postponed.
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following University guidance regarding campus activities in the wake of Monday’s tragic shootings at Michigan State University, all three Spartan athletic events scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15 have been postponed, including:

  • Men’s Tennis vs. Drake
  • Women’s Basketball at Purdue
  • Men’s Basketball vs. Minnesota

Additionally, MSU’s women’s gymnastics meet at Illinois scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17 has also been postponed. Any information regarding rescheduling would be announced at a later date. Although no additional postponements have been announced at this time, this is a fluid situation and information is subject to change. 

STATEMENT FROM MSU VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS ALAN HALLER: ”We are all devastated following the tragic events of Monday night. First and foremost, our heart breaks for the families and loved ones of the students who were taken from us much too soon. And our prayers are with those still fighting for their lives in the hospital.”The focus for the athletic department today has been the mental health and wellness of our student-athletes and staff. All across campus, different units are doing the same to make sure everyone is getting the resources they need. Please reach out if you’re in need of assistance and look for ways to support and help your fellow Spartan. I’ve been reminded today that everyone will process trauma in a different manner.”To everyone who has reached out in support of our community, I offer my sincere gratitude. The outpouring of support from across the Big Ten Conference and the country has been overwhelming. It’s clear that although we may compete on the court, we are truly united by our shared humanity.”At some point in the days ahead, we will return to the field of competition. For some, the games will provide a momentary escape from our shattered reality, but we must never lose sight that life has been irrevocably altered for us all. Our commitment to look after one another has never been more necessary.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in fatal Michigan State University shooting found dead
Anthony Dwayne McRae
Police identify suspected gunman involved in fatal MSU shooting
Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner, and Brian Fraser
3 students killed in MSU shooting identified
Anthony Dwayne McRae 2019 arrest
Prosecutor releases criminal history on suspected MSU shooter
East Lansing, Webberville, Haslett, Lansing schools and more closed Tuesday

Latest News

Tim Staudt shares how the Michigan State University community is reacting to Monday night’s...
Staudt on Sports: Spartans Strong, how the MSU campus is coping
Tim shares his thoughts on Super Bowl LVII, the weekend matchup between Michigan and Michigan...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Super Bowl reaction and college hockey recap
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo gives instructions during the second half of an NCAA college...
Tom Izzo speaks on win over Ohio State, looks ahead to Minnesota
FILE -Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) passes against the San Francisco 49ers =1...
Chiefs’ backup QB announces retirement following Super Bowl win