University of Michigan athletes honor Spartans with helmet decals

(University of Michigan Athletics)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan athletes will wear Spartan decals in support of MSU students following the shooting Monday.

The post on social media said “some of our Michigan teams will wear special helmet decals to honor the victims at Michigan State.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in fatal Michigan State University shooting found dead
Anthony Dwayne McRae
Police identify suspected gunman involved in fatal MSU shooting
Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner, and Brian Fraser
3 students killed in MSU shooting identified
Anthony Dwayne McRae 2019 arrest
Prosecutor releases criminal history on suspected MSU shooter
East Lansing, Webberville, Haslett, Lansing schools and more closed Tuesday

Latest News

Michigan Medicaid users may lose coverage, officials offer insurance options
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are possible throughout the area.
First Alert issued for Thursday and what’s ahead on Studio 10
Winds continue today, First Alert Weather Day for Thursday
Ionia County Central Dispatch
Police seek help identifying woman and truck near Lakeview