Staudt on Sports LIVE: Wolverines honor Spartans

Spartan Statue on MSU campus
Spartan Statue on MSU campus(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman and Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kellan Buddy fills in for Tim Staudt at the Now Desk to talk about the world of sports this Wednesday, including how the University of Michigan is showing support for Michigan State University.

University of Michigan athletes honor Spartans with helmet decals

