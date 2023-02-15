Reports: Raquel Welch dies at 82

Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.
Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.(AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actress Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82, her manager confirmed to multiple media outlets Wednesday.

Welch “passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness,” her manager Steve Sauer told People magazine.

Welch’s many film credits include “Fantastic Voyage,” “One Million Years B.C.“ and 1973′s “The Three Musketeers,” which earned her a Golden Globe.

Welch is survived by a son and a daughter, according to her manager’s statement.

This developing story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in fatal Michigan State University shooting found dead
Anthony Dwayne McRae
Police identify suspected gunman involved in fatal MSU shooting
Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner, and Brian Fraser
3 students killed in MSU shooting identified
Anthony Dwayne McRae 2019 arrest
Prosecutor releases criminal history on suspected MSU shooter
East Lansing, Webberville, Haslett, Lansing schools and more closed Tuesday

Latest News

10 out of 10
Ten out of Ten February 15, 2023
St. Louis authorities say a man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him.
Man shoots suspect trying steal his car at gas station, police say
corzo effect
The Corzo Effect Performs
The head of the FAA ordered a review of the agency following a series of close calls and a...
FAA calls for review after close calls, system failures