Reports: Raquel Welch dies at 82
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Actress Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82, her manager confirmed to multiple media outlets Wednesday.
Welch “passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness,” her manager Steve Sauer told People magazine.
Welch’s many film credits include “Fantastic Voyage,” “One Million Years B.C.“ and 1973′s “The Three Musketeers,” which earned her a Golden Globe.
Welch is survived by a son and a daughter, according to her manager’s statement.
This developing story will be updated.
Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.