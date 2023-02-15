Police seek help identifying woman and truck near Lakeview

Ionia County Central Dispatch
By Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAKEVIEW, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) is requesting the public’s help in identifying a woman and a truck for an investigation.

The police shared two photos, one of a truck and one of a woman with no additional information regarding the investigation.

If you have any other information, the police ask that you contact MSP Lakeview at 989-352-8444.

