LIVESTREAM: Michigan State University holds vigil for shooting victims, first responders

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friends, family and members of the East Lansing community will gather Wednesday to honor and remember the victims and first responders of Monday’s shooting.

Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Anderson, all undergraduate students at Michigan State University, were killed and five other students remain in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital.

Michigan State University is holding a vigil Wednesday at 6 p.m. at The Rock. Multiple members from the university’s Board of Trustees will be attending, including interim President Teresa Woodruff.

The vigil can be watched live in the video player above or on our Facebook page. It is expected to start at 6 p.m.

