Michigan communities mourn after 3 killed, 5 injured in MSU shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Community members in East Lansing gathered Tuesday to mourn, honor and remember the victims of Monday’s shooting.

Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Anderson, all undergraduate students at Michigan State University, were killed and five other students remain in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital.

“You never really know that it would happen at a place you call home,” said student David Booth. “You think you’d be the lucky ones but, your community, our community, we weren’t.”

Students said they need the vigils for their mental health. As the community mourns the loss of life, residents want to uplift and support the Spartan community as much as they can.

“People just need to gather when tragedy hits,” said Eastminster Presbyterian Church Pastor Kristin Stroble. “We need to come together and remember that we’re not alone and remember that we’re stronger together and we can get through this together.”

Students said they had no idea what was going on until they received the shelter-in-place email from the university.

“Run, Hide, Fight. Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, hide means to secure-in-place, and fight means to protect yourself if no other option,” the school wrote in an alert.

“My first reaction, my heart was beating through my chest,” Booth recalled. “I was shaking I didn’t really know what to do.”

As community leaders found out about the tragedy, they sprung into action to show their support for everyone in the East Lansing Community.

“We were as a church hearing the news, we were checking in with our folks, with our students and the staff and the faculty that are a part of this community,” Stroble said. “And we just realized we needed to create space.”

Students said holding the vigils help them process the tragedy and grieve together.

“I wanted to support my community and my fellow Spartan family,” Booth said. “I really do feel connected and I feel their loss, our loss.”

Classes have been canceled for the week, as well as any extracurricular events.

FBI agents, victim services and MSU police will help students, faculty and staff members recover their personal items that were left at Berkey Hall.

Another vigil will be held to honor and remember the victims at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the MSU rock.

