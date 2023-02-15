Man shoots suspect trying steal his car at gas station, police say

St. Louis authorities say a man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him. (Source: KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri are investigating a carjacking that turned into a shooting in downtown St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Police Department, offices were called to a downtown-area gas station Wednesday morning with reports of a shooting.

KMOV reports a carjacking victim shot a suspect who was attempting to take his car.

The department said its homicide detectives have taken over the on-scene investigation.

Police did not immediately identify those involved or update the suspect’s condition.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in fatal Michigan State University shooting found dead
Anthony Dwayne McRae
Police identify suspected gunman involved in fatal MSU shooting
Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner, and Brian Fraser
3 students killed in MSU shooting identified
Anthony Dwayne McRae 2019 arrest
Prosecutor releases criminal history on suspected MSU shooter
East Lansing, Webberville, Haslett, Lansing schools and more closed Tuesday

Latest News

Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.
Reports: Raquel Welch dies at 82
10 out of 10
Ten out of Ten February 15, 2023
corzo effect
The Corzo Effect Performs
The head of the FAA ordered a review of the agency following a series of close calls and a...
FAA calls for review after close calls, system failures