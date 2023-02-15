Man charged in Jackson County armed robbery

Robert E. Geiger
Robert E. Geiger(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man from Saginaw County has been charged in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Jackson County.

Background: Police seek man in Jackson County armed robbery

According to authorities, the incident happened in August at a gas station in Columbia Township, located of Jefferson Road, near US-127. Police said a man entered the store through the front doors, presented a weapon and demanded cash. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said a K-9 unit was brought in to assist in the search, but he was unable to be found.

After executing multiple interviews and search warrants, police said the evidence led them to Saginaw County, where they found more evidence incriminating the suspect Thursday.

Robert E. Geiger was arraigned Tuesday on one count of armed robbery and one count of felony firearm. His bond was set at $250,000.

Police said he is currently held at the Saginaw County Jail on unrelated charges. He is expected to return to court March 2.

If convicted, he faces the possibility of life in prison.

