At least 1 killed, 4 hurt in Tennessee shooting, officials say

One of the five victims is a child, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials.
By Carissa Simpson and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Multiple agencies are assisting Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a deadly shooting at Hawkins Road in Sweetwater.

Officials said that there are five victims, including a child. At least one person is dead, but Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials did not release the identity of the victim.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Madisonville Police Department officials said they were helping in the search for suspects involved. One suspect is in custody, but Monroe County Sheriff’s officials said they’re investigating more people that could be connected.

Police said one person of interest is Liu Gabriel Huerta, 26, who is still at large. Huerta is described by authorities as 5′5″ with multiple facial tattoos, including a heart between the eyebrows.

Huerta may be driving a white 2014 Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag BCC6220.

Sweetwater is located in the southeastern corner of Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in fatal Michigan State University shooting found dead
Anthony Dwayne McRae
Police identify suspected gunman involved in fatal MSU shooting
Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner, and Brian Fraser
3 students killed in MSU shooting identified
Anthony Dwayne McRae 2019 arrest
Prosecutor releases criminal history on suspected MSU shooter
East Lansing, Webberville, Haslett, Lansing schools and more closed Tuesday

Latest News

Somerville City Councilor Willie Burnley Jr., stands near the Prospect Hill Monument,...
Governments target medical debt with COVID relief funds
Students gathering to lay flowers at the rock.
Gusty winds expected and vigils planned for Wednesday
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
China threatens US entities over downing of balloon
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a fundraiser hosted by The Citadel...
Nikki Haley to formally launch GOP campaign for White House