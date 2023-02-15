Lansing couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Happily ever after is often only real in fairy tales but for one local couple it’s reality.

This year, Floyd E. and Alfreda Mae Price of Lansing are celebrating their 75th year of marriage. How did they get here? Love, forgiveness, and family.

The Price love story starts right here in Lansing.

In 1927, Floyd E. Price was born in Lansing. Price would spend his childhood and teenage years playing sports in Lansing School District schools. Price was athletically gifted and was known to have a great sense of humor.

In 1929, Alfreda Mae Price was born in Ohio before moving to Lansing, Michigan. She was smart, giggly, and incredibly athletic. Alfreda attended and graduated from Sexton High School where she played volleyball and bowling.

Daughter Lana Price and granddaughter Lana Price say Floyd would stop going to high school and enlist in the army at age 17.

“He ended up enlisting in the navy but he lied about his age so he could enlist,” said Combs.

Alfreda and Floyd would cross paths several times, even attending school together at one point. However, their love story starts when Floyd returns home from serving the navy in 1946. That’s when he was told he was going on a blind date with a beautiful girl. A girlfriend of Alfreda set the two up.

“We met on a blind date when I was 16 and Floyd was 19,” said Alfreda. " We went to a movie.”

It may have been a blind date, but it was love at first sight. The two were inseparable, bonding over their love of athletics and zest for life. The couple says they aren’t sure how they knew they were meant for each other but their bond was unbreakable.

Floyd says it all worked out. “We rolled the dice.”

The lovebirds got married in 1948 settling down in the Delta Mills area of Lansing. Floyd and Alfreda would have two daughters, Linda Schlief and Lana Price. Today they have two granddaughters, Cynthia Combs and Kimberly Wallace, and three great-grandchildren.

Floyd started a business with a friend from the navy before founding Capital Window Cleaning. Alfreda and Floyd would work together in their upstairs office.

“Granny would do the billing. You know the typing the invoices in their little office,” said Combs. The couple would run their business together before retiring after 21 years.

Floyd and Alfreda have involved community members. To this day, both are active in their church, Delta Mills United Methodist.

Today, winters are spent in Florida, and summers are spent back in Lansing. Laughter is always in the air when the family gets together.

So how did they manage to spend 75 years together?

“Just work on it real hard. “Give a lot of yes answers. We’re grateful now for many things in our life and also thankful that we have the Lord who loves us.”

The two have lived through a lot together both good and bad. They say their Christian faith helped them along the way. “I don’t think I realized the hard times until they got better for us. You have to get better before you realize you went through hard times.”

Daughter Cynthia says it hasn’t always been easy but they did everything they could to make it work. The family says the two have taught them how to take care of each other and other people, instilling the value of selfless acts of kindness in everyone.

“They lived a long life and 75 years of marriage isn’t easy for people, but they made it and it’s a milestone, and it is very important to them,” said Cynthia.

