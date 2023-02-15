Jackson Fire Department to hold scheduled training, ‘not an actual emergency’

JFD
JFD(WILX News 10)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Fire Department (JFD) is informing residents of training taking place at the Jackson County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Feb. 15 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“It may appear as if an actual emergency is taking place at the fairgrounds. This is a scheduled training and not an actual emergency,” said the JFD Facebook post. Public safety officials from local, State and Federal agencies will come together at the Jackson County Fairgrounds to take part in a real-time training scenario.

JFD said that the purpose of this event is to prepare first responders in the Jackson area to provide the highest level of emergency response services to the citizens of Jackson County. It will appear as if an actual emergency is taking place in order to provide a realistic environment to sharpen the skills of personnel.

“JFD appreciates the patience and understanding of the public while we work to make the Jackson community a safer place to live and work,” said the JFD Facebook post.

