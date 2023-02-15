Gusty winds expected and vigils planned for Wednesday

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about the wind coming our way and Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to take a look at some of the vigils planned for Wednesday night.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 15, 2023

  • Average High: 33º Average Low 18º
  • Lansing Record High: 60° 1954
  • Lansing Record Low: -24° 1866
  • Jackson Record High: 64º 1976
  • Jackson Record Low: -12º 2015

