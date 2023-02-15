Flint man sentenced for Jan. 6 assault of officers

WASHINGTON (WILX) - A Flint man was sentenced Wednesday for assaulting law enforcement officers and inflicting bodily injury during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Justin Jersey, 32, of Flint, was sentenced to 51 months in prison. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras ordered 36 months of supervised release and restitution of $32,165.65. Jersey pleaded guilty on September 7, 2022, in the District of Columbia, to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, inflicting bodily injury.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, Jersey was part of a mob that confronted law enforcement officers at an archway leading into the Capitol Building from the Lower West Terrace. At approximately 4:26 p.m., Jersey was on the steps leading to the Archway and carrying a large, gnarled stick. He raised the stick behind his head and moved towards the Archway. Jersey eventually gave the stick to another rioter, but at 4:27 p.m., he sprang at the line of officers who were positioned at the opening of the Archway. He grabbed one officer’s face, knocking the officer to the ground, then grappled with the officer over the officer’s baton.

Another rioter then kicked the officer, who was still on the ground. As a result of the attack, the officer sustained serious physical injuries, including a laceration to his head, and bruising and abrasions to his body. Jersey, meanwhile, was able to grab another baton and used it to strike at other officers in the Archway.

Jersey was arrested in Flint, Michigan, on Dec. 2, 2021.

Jersey is among a group of defendants named in one indictment returned in the District of Columbia. Three co-defendants pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing; four other co-defendants are awaiting trial.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Jersey as #106 in its seeking information photos, as well as the Flint Resident Agency of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. Significant assistance has been provided in the investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department, the U.S. Capitol Police, and other FBI field offices.

In the 25 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 985 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including approximately 319 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.