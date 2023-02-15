First Alert Weather Forecast

Wintry mix may cause a slippery evening commute
First Alert Weather Thursday webcast from WILX News 10.
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. A storm system south of Michigan is expected to bring a Wintry mix of snow, sleet and some rain to the area today into tonight. The morning commute should be dry. Mid-morning is when a mix of snow/sleet and rain will start to move into the area. Temperatures will slowly fall today from the low 30s this morning to the upper 20s by late afternoon. This afternoon the scattered precipitation over the area teamed with temperatures below freezing will start to cause slippery spots to develop on untreated roadways. Tonight we should transition to all snow. Snow & sleet accumulations by Friday morning should be less than an inch along and south of I-94. Close to I-96, including Lansing, plan on around an inch of snow and sleet Friday morning. North of M-21 heavier snowfall totals are expected.

Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 20s. We see plenty of sunshine for the weekend with high temperatures near 40º Saturday and the mid 40s Sunday. The clouds roll back in Monday with high temperatures near 40º. Snow is possible across the area Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 16, 2023

  • Average High: 34º Average Low 18º
  • Lansing Record High: 59° 1921
  • Lansing Record Low: -22° 1866
  • Jackson Record High: 60º 1921
  • Jackson Record Low: -13º 2015

