First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday as another winter storm moves into the region.

This system will bring a wintry mix of precipitation with rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain all possible. There will be a divide around the area as the precipitation should stay mostly snow in northern parts of Mid-Michigan and the wintry mix can be expected further south. At this point, areas north of I-96 will see more snow than anything with that wintry mix and snow likely further south towards the I-94 corridor.

This should all begin late in the morning on Thursday as snow/mix. The precipitation will become more widespread during the afternoon and evening. Eventually, all precipitation will change to snow around sunset and the system should move out by midnight. The warmer temperatures as of late will help to limit impacts and accumulation initially but as some colder air moves in later in the day, roads should become snow covered and/or slick during the evening commute. Impacts will likely continue into Friday morning as well.

Total snow accumulation is tricky to forecast at this time but a few inches at least are likely from Lansing on north. Less than two inches of snow is expected south of I-96. With the potential of freezing rain, there could be a light glaze of ice south of I-96. This could lead to additional road impacts Thursday afternoon.

The type of precipitation that any area will see will be determined by the track of the system. This could still change through Thursday morning so stay tuned for updates as this winter storm moves into the region.

