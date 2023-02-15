Emotions remain strong on Michigan State University campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students at Michigan State University are trying to come to terms with the loss of life from Monday’s mass shooting.

Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Anderson, all undergraduate students at Michigan State University, were killed and five other students remain in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital.

The tragedy has left many students grappling with their emotions and seeking solace in each other.

”Very unsure of how to continue on campus over the next couple of days,” said Hudson Urea.

“Me personally, I don’t even think I’ve processed to yet, to be honest,” said Stella Govitz.

As students try to come to terms with the loss, the atmosphere on campus is quiet, as many take the time to process the events of the previous night.

“I saw some of the people in my hall today and they just looked so defeated,” Govitz said. “I feel like that’s kind of the mood around campus, it’s like we’re defeated right now.”

The tragic incident has left students feeling defeated and unsure. Nia Skinner-Miller, a senior, was off-campus when she began receiving alerts and calls from others, all of whom were checking on each other’s safety.

“And then I kept getting calls like ‘Nia, am I ok? Am I ok?’ and I’m like ‘I’m fine,’” Skinner-Miller recalled.

Jack Shannon, a freshman, recounted how he and others saw several police cruisers speeding past their building before they received an email about the shooting.

They were joined by many other students who stopped at the MSU Rock to pay tribute Tuesday to their classmates.

“I’m just sad,” Shannon said. “I’m devastated at what’s happened and I’m wishing nothing but the best for those recovering in the hospital right now.”

As students attempt to get back to normal campus activities, they say they are not sure what it will take to move forward. For now, it seems that the best course of action is to take it one day at a time and support each other.

“I don’t even know what that looks like right now, to be honest,” Govitz said. “I don’t know if you ever like truly heal from it but I think that we just have to support each other as much as possible.”

“The best thing right now is a good sense of community,” Shannon said. “And that’s something we’ve always had, something we always will have.”

A vigil will be held to honor and remember the victims at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the MSU rock.

