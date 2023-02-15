City Rescue Mission Continues to Serve Mid-Michigan

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Since 1911, City Rescue Mission has been serving the Mid-Michigan community.

Everyday, they continue to meet the physical needs of food and shelter in our community and bringing those with spiritual needs the hope that is found in Jesus Christ.

Executive Director Mark Criss has dedicated the past 25 years of his life to City Rescue Mission and sat down with Studio 10 host, Rachelle Legrand to talk about how City Rescue Mission has not only transformed his life, but several others.

To learn more about how you can volunteer, visit https://www.bearescuer.org/index.html.

