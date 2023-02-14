‘Tragedy for the entire state of Michigan’ officials issue statements following MSU shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Whitmer, legislators, city officials, organizations are making statements in support of those affected by the fatal shooting at the Michigan State University Monday.

“As a parent, there is no greater fear than having your child tell you there is an active shooter at their school. I experienced this terror along with thousands of other MSU families last night. While my Spartan sons are safe, I am mourning the devastating loss and senseless violence. The events at Michigan State University are a tragedy for the entire state of Michigan. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, friends, and loved ones. I want to thank everyone in law enforcement who worked to secure the campus and protect the community. I am hopeful that the investigation reveals how we can better protect our children, our neighbors, and all those who call Michigan home.”

Interim East Lansing City Manager Randy Talifarro has released the following statement:

“The City of East Lansing is mourning the devastating shooting that occurred on the campus of Michigan State University tonight. Our hearts go out to all of the victims of this horrific act of violence as well as their family and friends. East Lansing and MSU have always shared in each other’s victories and each other’s losses. Tonight, we hold space while we grapple with this devastating loss of life together.

We extend our gratitude to our brave first responders who quickly responded to MSU’s campus. Against every natural instinct they ran towards the sound of danger, seeking not their own wellbeing, but instead to protect and serve those in need. And we stand shoulder to shoulder with everyone impacted by tonight’s events. Please know that you’re not alone in your grief. We stand with you and will be here as we seek to heal as a community.”

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI):

“Colleen and I are heartbroken by the horrific shooting at Michigan State University. We’re grieving for those who lost loved ones in this nightmare and are praying for those who were injured. We’re thinking of the students, parents, staff, Spartan community — and all impacted by this tragedy. I’m also thankful to the law enforcement and first responders who rushed to the scene.”

Daniel Hurley, CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities:

“Michigan’s higher education community stands united in our grieving and our support for the students, faculty, staff, and the entire Michigan State University family in the aftermath of the tragic shooting that occurred last night on the university’s campus. Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones and those who have been critically injured. The state universities of Michigan extend to the entire Michigan State University community its support as the healing process begins.”

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI):

“Once again, gun violence has touched a Michigan community.

“I am grieving for my fellow Spartans today – for the lives lost, the injured, and all of the students, parents, MSU employees, and local residents who will be living with fear for a long time to come. I am grateful too for the first responders who put their own lives on the line to keep people safe.

“Spartans are strong and resilient – I know that the university and community will come together and get through this. I’m so incredibly sad and angry that they have to.”

Senate Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt (R) Porter Township:

“As a parent, you shudder at the very possibility of having to endure the distinct fear, pain, and helplessness that the Spartan community experienced last night. Unfortunately, these unimaginable and irrational acts of evil have become more commonplace in our society, leaving parents and community leaders desperately searching for ways to prevent these senseless attacks on the innocent. It is my hope that we can come together to find and develop solutions to keep our loved ones safe. My heart breaks for the victims and their families, and I pray they find comfort in the loving embrace of their family and friends.”

Brian Peters, CEO of the Michigan Health & Hospital Association:

“Words can’t express the sadness and concern we feel this morning for the victims from the shooting last night on the Michigan State University campus. Our hearts break for the families of the victims and we have in our thoughts those we lost last night and those fighting for their life in the hospital.

The MHA and our member hospitals have extremely close relationships with our higher education partners. We have particularly close ties with Michigan State University due to the many connections the MHA has with the university here in the Greater Lansing area. However, much more than our close proximity, healthcare employs countless Spartans who graduate from East Lansing every year. Our hearts ache for our fellow Spartans and we mourn together.

Lastly, we want to applaud the first responders, including police, EMS and healthcare workers who selflessly responded to this senseless act of violence.”

Congressman Dan Kildee:

“My heart goes out to the Spartan community. Schools should be a safe place, where our children do not have to shelter in place or fear gun violence. It’s hard to fathom another Michigan school, so soon after the Oxford High School tragedy, becoming another site of a horrific mass shooting. We mourn the loss of life and keep those critically injured in our thoughts.

“We must recognize that these types of mass shootings only happen in America. We are not helpless and must act to make it harder for bad people to get their hands on a deadly weapon. No one law will stop every bad person with a gun, but we must act to stop the madness.

“Thank you to the police and first responders for their response to this shooting.”

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten:

“Last night’s shootings on the campus of Michigan State University were senseless, tragic, and horrible. Thousands of students and their loved ones endured a terror that no one should ever, ever experience. As a former MSU law professor and fellow Michigander, my heart goes out to the Spartan community and especially to the families of the students killed or injured. I’m grateful for the hundreds of first responders who turned out last night and bravely did their work. And my office and I stand ready to assist in any way we can.”

Tim Daman, president & CEO, Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce:

“Words cannot adequately express the depth of the sorrow that we feel on behalf of the victims, students, staff and the entire Michigan State University community. The Lansing region stands united with the MSU family in their time of grief and healing that is needed in the aftermath of this senseless tragedy. It is important for all of us to lend our support in any way possible in the days, weeks and months ahead. Let us work together to identify ways in which we can build safer communities and put an end to acts of violence that have sadly become so prevalent in our society.”

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten and AFT Michigan President David Hecker:

“Our hearts go out to the victims, families, and the entire Michigan State University community. Our college campuses and schools should be safe from senseless gun violence. The tragedy at Michigan State demands immediate action from our state and federal lawmakers. We cannot become numb and accept this violence as normal. We cannot allow politics to hold us back from acting. Too many lives have been taken because of gun violence and too little has been done. Our elected officials need to act and push through common sense gun violence prevention legislation that will save lives.”

Speaker Michigan House Joe Tate:

“I graduated from Michigan State University 20 years ago, and I am once and forever a Spartan. The dread I felt last night as I heard the news of a gunman on campus was quickly replaced by anger. I am angry that the safety and security of Michigan State University has been shattered by the uniquely American scourge of gun violence.

Gun violence has touched the lives of countless Americans. I personally have family members who have been victims of gun violence, and the impact of that violence reverberates for a lifetime. This is not a new phenomenon, and the people who elected us to help lead the state have no patience for inaction.

Last night, parents across our state and our country made panicked calls to their children, so they could hear their voices and be on the phone with them as they sheltered in place. Students and staff hid to keep from being shot.

We have a choice. We can continue to debate the reasons for gun violence in America, or we can act. We cannot continue to do the same thing over and over again and hope for a different outcome. Multiple people were shot and killed at Michigan State University. I have no understanding left for those in a position to effect change who are unwilling to act.

I am grateful for the swift response of law enforcement and the outpouring of support from emergency responders across our state that rushed to the aid of East Lansing last night. My thoughts are with the entire MSU community as they try to cope in the aftermath of this tragedy. The members of the Michigan House of Representatives stand with the Spartans.”

