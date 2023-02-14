Shiawassee Deputies respond to an unresponsive man and woman in a car

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Deputies Nathon Kirby and Devin Gray responded to the area of Wilkinson and Durand Roads on Feb. 11 for a man and woman unresponsive in a car.

Deputies immediately recognized the signs of an opioid overdose and administered Narcan to the driver.

Twin Township Ambulance arrived and administered Narcan to the woman passenger. Both occupants were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Deputies K-9 “Doc” located the suspected narcotics within the car.

Authorities said that multiple charges are pending.

