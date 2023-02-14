Sheriffs continue to investigate a robbery in Caledonia Township

(KCRG)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALEDONIA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred at a Caledonia Township home on Monday morning.

According to authorities, the homeowner caught four suspects removing items from an outbuilding. The homeowner followed the suspects while calling 911.

The suspect’s car was abandoned in a field around Allen Rd. and Cram Rd. and the suspects ran on foot.

Three suspects were apprehended and a fourth was identified with the assistance of Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office K-9 handler Deputy Warren and K-9 “Doc.”

Officials said that two of the suspects were juveniles. The adult male suspect suffered a medical emergency while on scene and authorities provided emergency medical care until he was transported to the hospital.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in fatal Michigan State University shooting found dead
Anyone who sees the man is asked to not approach him, but to call 911 or 989-743-9111.
Do not approach - Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office seeks man
East Lansing, Webberville, Haslett, Lansing schools and more closed Tuesday
Keith Appling
Former MSU basketball star pleads guilty to murder charge
Construction begins on U.S. 127.
Michiganders brace for long construction season as work begins

Latest News

Shiawassee Deputies respond to an unresponsive man and woman in a car
Big Changes Coming this Week
Police said McRae died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday night.
Police identify suspected gunman involved in fatal MSU shooting
Following the tragic incident, the MSU Board of Trustees issued a statement in response to the...
Gov. Whitmer, MSU Police and Public Safety and Interim President provides another statement