Sheriffs continue to investigate a robbery in Caledonia Township

CALEDONIA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred at a Caledonia Township home on Monday morning.

According to authorities, the homeowner caught four suspects removing items from an outbuilding. The homeowner followed the suspects while calling 911.

The suspect’s car was abandoned in a field around Allen Rd. and Cram Rd. and the suspects ran on foot.

Three suspects were apprehended and a fourth was identified with the assistance of Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office K-9 handler Deputy Warren and K-9 “Doc.”

Officials said that two of the suspects were juveniles. The adult male suspect suffered a medical emergency while on scene and authorities provided emergency medical care until he was transported to the hospital.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.