‘Shelter in place immediately’ - Shots fired at Michigan State University

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding a shooting.

According to school officials, shots were fired near Berkey Hall on East Lansing Campus. Students are urged to secure in place.

“Run, Hide, Fight. Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, hide means to secure-in-place, and fight means to protect yourself if no other option,” the school wrote in an alert.

The East Lansing Police Department urged residents to “shelter in place immediately,” and that a shooter is at large.

Residents are urged to avoid the area. Further details were not revealed at the time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

Michiganders brace for long construction season as work begins
47 years strong: Jackson UPS clerk still loves her job, community
