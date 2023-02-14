Police identify suspected gunman involved in fatal MSU shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in a shooting at Michigan State University that killed three people and wounded five others was identified by police as 43-year-old Anthony McRae.

Police said McRae died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday night. They said he shot himself miles away from campus while being confronted by police.

Around 11:30 p.m., MSU police confirmed three people had been killed in addition to five victims who were transferred to Sparrow Hospital. They remain in critical condition according to police.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Representative, Elissa Sloktin, Michigan State University Police and Public Safety and Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph. D provided another statement at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, at the Henry Center for Executive Development, Lansing.

Interim university President Teresa Woodruff said it would be a time “to think and grieve and come together.”

“This Spartan community — this family — will come back together,” Woodruff said.

“This is a uniquely American problem,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Authorities said there are several crime scenes being processed by local and federal law enforcement officers. Police said McRae had no known connection with MSU. A motive is unknown.

Police will release the names of victims once families are notified.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSU Department of Police and Public Safety at 844-99-MSUPD (67873).

