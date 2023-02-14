One dead after reported drive-by shooting in Adrian

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Adrian police responded to the intersection of Frank St. and Tecumseh St. for a report of a drive-by shooting on Monday around 4:25 p.m. The determined victim of the shooting died at the hospital.

According to reports, officers arrived to find broken glass and empty shell casings in the area. Officers were then advised a shooting victim arrived at Hickman Hospital in a privately owned vehicle.

Police said that witnesses described an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles at the intersection and provided descriptions of the vehicles to authorities. One vehicle was stopped in Adrian Township, and the other was found in Detroit.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until the family is notified.

The names of the suspects will be released when developed said police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective Lanford at 517-264-4808 or submit their information by emailing APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

