MSU shooting victim’s fraternity brothers shares photos, statement

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More information about one of the three victims, Brian Fraser a sophomore from Grosse Pointe is being shared by his Phi Delta Theta fraternity brothers.

Brian Fraser (Phi Delta Theta, Michigan State University)

Phi Delta Theta International Fraternity was devastated to learn that Brian Fraser, chapter president of the Michigan Beta Chapter of Phi Delta Theta at Michigan State University, tragically lost his life on the evening of February 13.

As the leader of his chapter, Brian was a great friend to his Phi Delt brothers, the Greek community at Michigan State, and those he interacted with on campus. Phi Delta Theta sends its deepest condolences to the Fraser family, the Michigan Beta Chapter, and all those who loved Brian as they mourn their loss.

Brian Fraser (WILX)

Phi Delta Theta is in close communication with the leadership of the Michigan Beta Chapter to support them during this trying time. The Fraternity is working with Michigan State University to connect the chapter with local campus services and opportunities to appropriately celebrate Brian’s life.

In coelo quies est, Brother Fraser.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.