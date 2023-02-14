MSU shooting victim’s fraternity brothers shares photos, statement

Phi Delta Theta, Michigan Beta Chapter
Phi Delta Theta, Michigan Beta Chapter(Michigan Beta Chapter of Phi Delta Theta, Michigan State University)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More information about one of the three victims, Brian Fraser a sophomore from Grosse Pointe is being shared by his Phi Delta Theta fraternity brothers.

Brian Fraser
Brian Fraser(Phi Delta Theta, Michigan State University)

Phi Delta Theta International Fraternity was devastated to learn that Brian Fraser, chapter president of the Michigan Beta Chapter of Phi Delta Theta at Michigan State University, tragically lost his life on the evening of February 13.

As the leader of his chapter, Brian was a great friend to his Phi Delt brothers, the Greek community at Michigan State, and those he interacted with on campus. Phi Delta Theta sends its deepest condolences to the Fraser family, the Michigan Beta Chapter, and all those who loved Brian as they mourn their loss.

Brian Fraser
Brian Fraser(WILX)

Phi Delta Theta is in close communication with the leadership of the Michigan Beta Chapter to support them during this trying time. The Fraternity is working with Michigan State University to connect the chapter with local campus services and opportunities to appropriately celebrate Brian’s life.

In coelo quies est, Brother Fraser.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Dwayne McRae, 43
Suspect in fatal Michigan State University shooting found dead
Anthony Dwayne McRae, 43
Police identify suspected gunman involved in fatal MSU shooting
East Lansing, Webberville, Haslett, Lansing schools and more closed Tuesday
Anyone who sees the man is asked to not approach him, but to call 911 or 989-743-9111.
Do not approach - Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office seeks man
Keith Appling
Former MSU basketball star pleads guilty to murder charge

Latest News

Counseling resources made available following MSU shooting
Counseling resources made available following MSU shooting
Counseling resources made available following MSU shooting
Counseling resources made available following MSU shooting
President Joe Biden releases statement on the shooting at MSU
‘Tragedy for the entire state of Michigan’ officials issue statements following MSU shooting