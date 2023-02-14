MSU Board of Trustees issues statement in response to shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A suspected gunman who killed three people and wounded five others at Michigan State University was found dead on Monday night. Police said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Background: Suspect in fatal Michigan State University shooting found dead

The identity of the suspect has yet to have been determined. Police said he was a 43-year-old man with no known connection with MSU. A motive is unknown.

Around 11:30 p.m., MSU police confirmed three people had been killed in addition to five victims who were transferred to Sparrow Hospital. They remain in critical condition according to police.

Following the tragic incident, the MSU Board of Trustees issued a statement in response to the shooting.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and families of this senseless tragedy. Thank you to MSU, local, state, and national law enforcement agencies and first responders who worked to protect our MSU community. We thank our counseling service providers who will work to bring calm and care to everyone on campus in the coming days and weeks. In the difficult days to come, the MSU Board of Trustees are united to heal our university and the entire Spartan community.”

Michigan State University Police and Public Safety and Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph. D will provide another statement at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, at the Henry Center for Executive Development.

Related: East Lansing, Webberville, Haslett, Lansing schools closed Tuesday

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.