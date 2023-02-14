Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks subjects in theft investigation

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying several people.

According to authorities, they are persons of interest in a theft investigation. The time stamp on the surveillance photos dates the incident as taking place Feb. 6 at about 5 p.m.

They were reportedly driving a dark-colored pickup truck. Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos or has information is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at 989-779-3366.

