Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks subjects in theft investigation

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at 989-779-3366.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at 989-779-3366.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying several people.

According to authorities, they are persons of interest in a theft investigation. The time stamp on the surveillance photos dates the incident as taking place Feb. 6 at about 5 p.m.

They were reportedly driving a dark-colored pickup truck. Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos or has information is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at 989-779-3366.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at 989-779-3366.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at 989-779-3366.(WILX)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in fatal Michigan State University shooting found dead
Anthony Dwayne McRae
Police identify suspected gunman involved in fatal MSU shooting
East Lansing, Webberville, Haslett, Lansing schools and more closed Tuesday
Anyone who sees the man is asked to not approach him, but to call 911 or 989-743-9111.
Do not approach - Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office seeks man
Keith Appling
Former MSU basketball star pleads guilty to murder charge

Latest News

Robert E. Geiger
Man charged in Jackson County armed robbery
East Lansing community mourns following MSU shooting
Counseling resources made available following MSU shooting
Counseling resources made available following MSU shooting
Advice for small business success
Four keys to starting a small business