Gov. Whitmer releases statement on Michigan State University shooting

“Our Spartan community and Michiganders across the state are devastated."
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:06 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement Tuesday morning regarding Monday’s deadly shooting at Michigan State University.

In addition to the suspect, three people were killed and five others were wounded in Monday’s shooting.

Background: Suspect in fatal Michigan State University shooting found dead

Whitmer’s statement can be read below:

