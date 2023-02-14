Gov. Whitmer releases statement on Michigan State University shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement Tuesday morning regarding Monday’s deadly shooting at Michigan State University.
In addition to the suspect, three people were killed and five others were wounded in Monday’s shooting.
Background: Suspect in fatal Michigan State University shooting found dead
Whitmer’s statement can be read below:
