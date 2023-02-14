Gov. Whitmer Lower MI Costs plan Budget Tour in Battle Creek postponed

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer postponed her budget tour in Battle Creek.

As part of the Lowering MI Costs plan, she proposed expanding the age eligibility for the Michigan Reconnect program from 25 to 21 years old to lower the costs of college for more Michiganders.

The governor planned on presenting her Lowering MI Costs plan to business officials, higher education professionals, and community leaders.

The governor planned on joining State Budget Director, Chris Harkins, Kellogg Community College President, Dr. Paul Watson, and students.

The new date has not been released.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.