Gov. Whitmer Lower MI Costs plan Budget Tour in Battle Creek postponed

(Source: State of Michigan)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer postponed her budget tour in Battle Creek.

As part of the Lowering MI Costs plan, she proposed expanding the age eligibility for the Michigan Reconnect program from 25 to 21 years old to lower the costs of college for more Michiganders.

The governor planned on presenting her Lowering MI Costs plan to business officials, higher education professionals, and community leaders.

The governor planned on joining State Budget Director, Chris Harkins, Kellogg Community College President, Dr. Paul Watson, and students.

The new date has not been released.

