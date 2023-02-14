Gov. Whitmer orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of the MSU shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately on Tuesday until further notice to honor and remember victims of the shooting at Michigan State University.

The governor stated that the whole state of Michigan is wrapping its arms around the Spartan community today.

“MSU’s campus is a special place for so many that is now the site of a tragic and senseless act of violence. I’m heartbroken for the victims and every student, parent, faculty, and MSU staff member affected by last night’s events,” said Governor Whitmer.

“I want to thank law enforcement, first responders, and medical professionals for acting quickly to protect campus and save lives. We must work together to end this gun violence that claims the lives of too many Americans and upends the lives of countless others every day.”

The State of Michigan remembers the victims and stands in solidarity with the Spartan community by lowering flags to half-staff.

Governor Whitmer encourages Michiganders, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower the flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should remain lowered until further notice.

