First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Wind Advisory continues for the area until 4 P.M. Wind gusts near 45 MPH are possible. Today we do have the chance of a passing shower or two in the morning. Some clearing is expected this afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the mid 50s. Temperatures may fall a few degrees this afternoon. Tonight the wind will settle down and we turn partly cloudy. Lows tonight drop back to the low 30s.

Our next storm system moves in by lunch time Thursday. The storm will pass just south of Michigan, so we will be on the colder side of this storm. High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30s. A rain/sleet mix should develop Thursday afternoon across the area. We will gradually transition over to all snow Thursday evening. Several slushy inches of snow will be possible in the Lansing area by early Friday morning. The forecast for Thursday is still a work in progress, check back for updates later in the day.

Friday through Sunday promise to be dry with some sunshine expected each day. High temperatures will be in the mid 20s Friday and return to the low 40s for Saturday and Sunday. Another cool down is expected next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 15, 2023

Average High: 33º Average Low 18º

Lansing Record High: 60° 1954

Lansing Record Low: -24° 1866

Jackson Record High: 64º 1976

Jackson Record Low: -12º 2015

