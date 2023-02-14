East Lansing Public Schools closed Tuesday
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.
Officials with the school district said the closure is due to the district’s proximity to Michigan State University, which was the scene of a shooting Monday night.
More: School closings
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.