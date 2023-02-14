East Lansing Public Schools closed Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Officials with the school district said the closure is due to the district’s proximity to Michigan State University, which was the scene of a shooting Monday night.

