Counseling resources made available following MSU shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is offering extensive counseling opportunities on campus and online with shuttles available for transport. Other counseling resources being made available are also listed here.

MSU Crisis counseling for students, faculty, and staff locations (updated Noon - Feb 14th)

Counseling and Psychiatric Services (CAPS) counselors are at Akers, Brody Square and Shaw private dining rooms.

Employee Assistance Program (EAP) counselors are at the Akers private dining room.

Akers Hall (CAPS and EAP) - 908 Akers Rd., East Lansing, MI

Brody Square (CAPS) - 219 S Harrison Rd., East Lansing, MI

Shaw Hall (CAPS) - 591 N Shaw Ln., East Lansing, MI

Community providers will remain at the Hannah center with the WorkLife Office supporting. Families can come to the Hannah Community Center (819 Abbot Rd., East Lansing, MI) for support until 9 p.m.

CATA is running a small bus, with the header signage reading “SHUTTLE,” that will transport individuals from the Shaw Ramp (MSU/CATA Transportation Center) to the Hannah Community Center, and back.

Virtual Listening Spaces will be available separately for MSU students, faculty and staff to process the tragedy with others later this week.



Several locations - in person and on zoom -

• Akers 137• Brody 136/138• Wonders Kiva• North Snyder Hall C303/C304• OCAT - Student Services 339• Multipurpose Room 507 Ivy Court• Zoom (see information below)

All locations will be staffed from 12 noon to 10 p.m. today, February 14, and throughout the week. Here is the Zoom Link for the Virtual Listening Spaces, scheduled for Noon-9pm.

Join Zoom Meeting https://msu.zoom.us/j/91429974640 Meeting ID: 914 2997 4640 Passcode: 512962

CAPS and the Employee Assistance Program will provide virtual appointments for those with pre-scheduled appointments.

Spartan Resilience Training Program Reflect and Connect Sessions for MSU faculty, staff, and graduate students

In response to the February 13 shooting on campus, the Spartan Resilience Training Program is offering several MSU faculty, staff, and graduate students . In response to the February 13 shooting on campus, the Spartan Resilience Training Program is offering several reflect and connect sessions for Click here to register for a time that works for you.

24/7 virtual crisis counseling is available. Students can call CAPS at (517) 355-8270 and press “1″ at the prompt to speak with a crisis counselor any time.

Additional crisis resources are available on our are available on our Crisis page

Student Health Services appointments at Olin Health Center will be canceled for Tuesday, February 14 and Wednesday, February 15.

Self-guided resources, such as such as soothing breathing techniques progressive muscle relaxation and others are available on the CAPS Resources page

Other Counseling Resources:

The Listening Ear Crisis Intervention Center offers free and confidential support over the phone for all (including but not limited to students, faculty, parents, and community members of East Lansing and beyond). Open daily from 10am-2am EST tel. (517) 337-1717.

Grand Valley State University - The University Counseling Center is here to support you. If you are a GVSU student who has been affected by the violence that has occurred at Michigan State University and would like to talk with a counselor, please call (616)331-3266 or visit us in 206 Student Services or DeVos 101B.

National Mass Violence Victimization Resource Center offers self-help app, Transcend NMVC, is available on both Apple and Android mobile phones, Twelve Self-help Tips for Coping in the Aftermath of Mass Violence Incidents | Read here, Tips For Survivors: Coping With Grief After A Disaster Or Traumatic Event via the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration | Read here, Tips for Young Adults Coping with Mass Violence via the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration | Read here, Managing Distress: Grounding Tips For Crime Victims, Survivors And Family Members Of Mass Violence Incidents (MVIs) | Read here, How to Identify an Experienced Trauma-Focused Therapist | Read here.

Counselors at Therapy Today Counseling & Consulting, a mental health practice near MSU, have opened up their schedules with additional appointment times to anyone who needs support through this crisis. Same-day, in-person, and telehealth appointments are available. Community members are encouraged to call 517-481-2133 or email hello@therapytodaycc.com for prompt and personal support, and encourage others who may be struggling to do the same.

