Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 6,888 new cases, 59 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has increased slightly this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,888 new cases of COVID and 59 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 984 cases a day, an increase from last week’s average of 828.

State totals now sit at 3,043,192 cases and 41,868 deaths since the pandemic started almost three years ago.

As of Tuesday, 563 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 631 hospitalized a week ago.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 17,002 218 84.2 Eaton County 28,281 435 80.7 Ingham County 67,622 847 64.3 Jackson County 42,680 598 41.0 Shiawassee County 17,600 241 60.2

