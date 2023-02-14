Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 6,888 new cases, 59 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 3,043,192 cases and 41,868 deaths since the pandemic started almost three years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has increased slightly this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,888 new cases of COVID and 59 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 984 cases a day, an increase from last week’s average of 828.

State totals now sit at 3,043,192 cases and 41,868 deaths since the pandemic started almost three years ago.

As of Tuesday, 563 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 631 hospitalized a week ago.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County17,00221884.2
Eaton County28,28143580.7
Ingham County67,62284764.3
Jackson County42,68059841.0
Shiawassee County17,60024160.2

