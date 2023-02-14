Check your cameras - Police, FBI seeks video evidence in MSU shooting suspect’s route

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement is requesting assistance in the investigation in Monday’s fatal shooting at Michigan State University.

The suspected gunman, Anthony Dwayne McRae, reportedly killed himself after killing three students and wounding five others on campus.

Read: 3 students killed in MSU shooting identified

The East Lansing Police Department is asking for residents’ help in gathering any video evidence that could show the suspect on a possible route he may have taken to leave MSU and East Lansing, specifically along Grand River Avenue. Police believe he headed to Michigan Avenue to Harrison Road to Lake Lansing Road and continued to walk west.

Police believe potential video evidence might have been captured between 8:25 p.m. and midnight.

Anyone who locates images or videos of the suspect is asked to pass them along to the FBI here or to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-6876.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police released photos of the suspect in the Feb. 13, 2023 shooting at Michigan State University. (WILX)

