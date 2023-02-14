Check your cameras - Police, FBI seeks video evidence in MSU shooting suspect’s route

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement is requesting assistance in the investigation in Monday’s fatal shooting at Michigan State University.

The suspected gunman, Anthony Dwayne McRae, reportedly killed himself after killing three students and wounding five others on campus.

Read: 3 students killed in MSU shooting identified

The East Lansing Police Department is asking for residents’ help in gathering any video evidence that could show the suspect on a possible route he may have taken to leave MSU and East Lansing, specifically along Grand River Avenue. Police believe he headed to Michigan Avenue to Harrison Road to Lake Lansing Road and continued to walk west.

Police believe potential video evidence might have been captured between 8:25 p.m. and midnight.

Anyone who locates images or videos of the suspect is asked to pass them along to the FBI here or to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-6876.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police released photos of the suspect in the Feb. 13, 2023 shooting at Michigan State University.
Police released photos of the suspect in the Feb. 13, 2023 shooting at Michigan State University.(WILX)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in fatal Michigan State University shooting found dead
Anthony Dwayne McRae
Police identify suspected gunman involved in fatal MSU shooting
East Lansing, Webberville, Haslett, Lansing schools and more closed Tuesday
Anyone who sees the man is asked to not approach him, but to call 911 or 989-743-9111.
Do not approach - Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office seeks man
Keith Appling
Former MSU basketball star pleads guilty to murder charge

Latest News

Counseling resources made available following MSU shooting
Counseling resources made available following MSU shooting
Counseling resources made available following MSU shooting
Counseling resources made available following MSU shooting
Phi Delta Theta, Michigan Beta Chapter
MSU shooting victim’s fraternity brothers shares photos, statement
WILX Weather Webcast 2/14/2023 PM