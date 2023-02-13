Your Health: Testicular cancer signs deadly to ignore

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - February is National Cancer Prevention Month, and it’s a good time to learn the cancer warning signs, and steps we can take to lower cancer risk.

For starters, did you know testicular cancer is increasing among men between the ages of 15 to 35? It’s a cancer young men might overlook or, at first, ignore.

Two years ago, Fred Knight was just about to propose to his long-time sweetheart Kate. At age 26, cancer was the last thing he was thinking about.

“I was at work and felt a sharp pain in my right testicle and never felt something like that before,” Fred said.

Fred went to the local emergency room, and then to another doctor. Finally, a specialist gave him the diagnosis. Fred had testicular cancer and would need surgery to remove one testicle. But first, this young couple had some whirlwind decisions to make.

“We knew that kids were in the future. We wanted that, but we were forced to think about it right then and there in that doctor’s office,” Fred said.

“We do recommend all men who are going to get treatment for testicular cancer to bank sperm before they start on treatment, just to have that as a backup,” said Dr. Atish Choudhury, a genitourinary oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Less than a week later, Fred had surgery. Four months later, the cancer came back, so doctors scheduled chemo.

“The chemotherapy for testicular cancer is very effective,” said Dr. Choudhury. “It’s one of the cancers that you can cure completely with chemotherapy, even if it’s spread to other parts of the body.”

Chemo made Fred lose hair and gain weight, hitting 320 pounds on his 6-foot-7 frame. But as he wrapped up treatment, Fred decided to prioritize his health.

“I found a local bike shop that had a massive, massive bike for me,” said Fred.

Fred now rides about 6,000 miles a year and he and Kate hike together. In fact, after a two-year delay, Fred and Kate eloped to Yosemite National Park in April.

“Don’t worry about wedding planning,” Fred said of their elopement. “Hire a photographer, go next to the waterfall, and say our vows to each other.”

After a two-year cancer journey, right now, it’s for better, not for worse.

“The healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

The doctor says the survival rate for testicular cancer is very high, about 95%. However, patients who have testicular cancer on one side have a 2-4% increased risk of developing cancer on the other side.

