What the Tech: Romance scams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and a lot of people are hopping on dating apps and websites, looking for love.

Far too often, the prospects of finding someone special end in heartbreak. Not a romantic breakup - but losing money to romance scams.

Every year Americans lose nearly $1 billion to Casanova con artists, meeting someone online and sending them money. One of those scams you ask why people fall for this.

“Here’s the number one thing that makes people susceptible to these attacks: it’s not stupidity, it’s loneliness”.

Ira Winkler, a Cybersecurity expert with the company Cys, says most romance scams use the same blueprint: meet a vulnerable person online, woo them with compliments and flirty messages, establish trust, then ask for money.

“Either to come to see them for whatever purpose. But at the end of the day, they very much want access to your information and your bank account and things like that,” said Winkler.

Dating apps such as Tinder and Match.com have increased security for their users, vetting people who sign up and offering background checks. But a scammer might quickly ask their victim to move the conversation off the dating site and to a messaging app such as WhatsApp.

If you’re looking for love online, search for that person on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Scammers won’t use their actual photo, so do a reverse image search of their profile picture through Google Images or the website TinEye.

Winkler says you should also protect your own identity - don’t use a profile photo on a dating app that you also use on Facebook.

“Someone can do a reverse image search and find out theoretically where you live, where you work, who your friends are, who your relatives are, really, really quickly,” Winkler said.

Scammers look for Facebook profiles of older people whose relationship status is single, figuring they might be widows and widowers who may be lonely and have a lot of money.

The FBI says many times victims report receiving gifts and flowers through the mail before the con artist asks for money. If you suspect you or a family member is a victim of a romance scam, you’re asked to contact the FBI through its Internet Crime Complaint Center website.

