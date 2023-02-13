Staudt on Sports LIVE: Super Bowl reaction and college hockey recap
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the hottest topics in sports and shares his thoughts on Super Bowl LVII, the weekend matchup between Michigan and Michigan State hockey, and more!
More news:
- Gov. Whitmer, Ford announce $3.5B electric vehicle battery plant coming to Marshall
- Michigan man arrested after allegedly threatening utility workers with handgun
- Body of missing ice climber recovered
- Busy street closing Feb. 15 for tree trimming in Jackson
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.