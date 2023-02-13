Staudt on Sports LIVE: Super Bowl reaction and college hockey recap

Tim shares his thoughts on Super Bowl LVII, the weekend matchup between Michigan and Michigan State hockey, and more!
By Tim Staudt and Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the hottest topics in sports and shares his thoughts on Super Bowl LVII, the weekend matchup between Michigan and Michigan State hockey, and more!

