Signs of domestic abuse amongst teens

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - February is teen dating violence awareness month and as Valentine’s Day is on Feb. 14, it’s good to keep in mind some signs of domestic abuse.

According to the CDC, some teens are at greater risk than others for domestic violence. Female students experience higher rates of physical and sexual dating violence than male students.

LGBTQIA+ students or those who are unsure of their identity also experience higher rates of violence compared to students who identify as heterosexual.

Watching your child go through an abusive relationship can be difficult but there are ways to help prevent these situations from happening.

One thing you can do to protect your children is to teach them how to build safe and respectful relationships according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Start by talking to your teens about what healthy, unhealthy, and abusive relationships look like and how to know when something’s not right.

“People who are abusive often don’t start out the relationship showing that side of them they start off the relationship like any normal person would,” said Erica Schmittdiel, MSU Safe Place. “It’s after that relationship progresses that they start showing that abusive behavior.”

Experts say teens and young adults are most at risk for relationship violence and stalking but anyone at any age can experience domestic violence.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24-7. You can reach them by calling 800-799-7233.

