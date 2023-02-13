One stop shop for last minute Valentine’s Day gifts

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Kean’s has been serving the community for more than 90 years.

They love to celebrate holidays in their store.

For Valentine’s Day they have candy, candles, cards, and more for all ages.

They also have custom curate special boxes for you or the person you want to give it to.

For more information, https://www.keansstore.com/

