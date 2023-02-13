One man in custody after stabbing in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department responded to the 1000 block of North Cedar St. on Sunday around 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with apparent stab wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital by the Lansing Fire Department according to the Lansing Police Department.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told News 10 that an accused male is in custody.

