One man in custody after stabbing in Lansing

(MGN)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department responded to the 1000 block of North Cedar St. on Sunday around 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with apparent stab wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital by the Lansing Fire Department according to the Lansing Police Department.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told News 10 that an accused male is in custody.

